Multiple Choice
In the context of genetic cloning and gene therapy, what is the primary purpose of a vector?
A
To permanently silence all genes in a target cell to prevent disease progression
B
To directly repair a mutated gene by replacing incorrect nucleotides without introducing foreign DNA
C
To cut the target genome at specific sequences to create double-strand breaks
D
To deliver a therapeutic gene (DNA) into target cells so it can be expressed
step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a vector in genetic cloning and gene therapy: a vector is a vehicle used to transfer genetic material into a target cell.
Recognize that vectors are designed to carry therapeutic genes (DNA) into cells where these genes can be expressed to produce a desired protein or effect.
Differentiate vectors from other genetic tools: vectors do not silence genes permanently, nor do they directly repair mutated genes without introducing DNA, nor do they cut DNA sequences (which is the role of enzymes like restriction endonucleases or CRISPR-Cas9).
Identify common types of vectors such as plasmids, viral vectors, or artificial chromosomes, all of which facilitate the delivery and expression of therapeutic genes inside target cells.
Conclude that the primary purpose of a vector is to deliver a therapeutic gene into target cells so it can be expressed, enabling gene therapy or cloning applications.
