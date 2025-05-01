Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetic cloning, recombinant DNA technology is also known as which of the following?
A
Gel electrophoresis
B
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
C
DNA replication
D
Genetic engineering
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: Recombinant DNA technology refers to methods used to join DNA molecules from different sources and insert them into a host organism to produce new genetic combinations.
Review each option and its definition: Gel electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments by size; PCR is a method to amplify DNA sequences; DNA replication is the natural process of copying DNA in cells.
Recognize that recombinant DNA technology involves manipulating DNA to create new genetic combinations, which is the essence of genetic engineering.
Conclude that recombinant DNA technology is synonymous with genetic engineering because it involves the direct manipulation of an organism's genes using biotechnology.
Therefore, the correct answer is genetic engineering, as it encompasses the creation and use of recombinant DNA.
