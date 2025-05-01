Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetic cloning, which of the following is a protein produced from recombinant DNA technology?
A
A DNA plasmid vector isolated from Escherichia coli
B
A polysaccharide capsule purified from Streptococcus pneumoniae
C
Recombinant human insulin produced in genetically engineered bacteria
D
Glucose synthesized by yeast fermentation
step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of recombinant DNA technology: it involves combining DNA from different sources to produce new genetic combinations that are of value in research, medicine, agriculture, and industry.
Identify what is produced directly by recombinant DNA technology: typically, this is a protein or product expressed by a gene inserted into a host organism's DNA.
Analyze each option: a DNA plasmid vector is a DNA molecule used to carry foreign genetic material but is not a protein; a polysaccharide capsule is a carbohydrate, not a protein; glucose is a sugar, not a protein.
Recognize that recombinant human insulin is a protein produced by genetically engineered bacteria that have been given the human insulin gene, making it a direct product of recombinant DNA technology.
Conclude that the correct answer is the protein produced from recombinant DNA technology, which is recombinant human insulin.
