Multiple Choice
In molecular gene cloning, what is the primary role of DNA ligase?
A
It cuts DNA at specific recognition sequences to generate compatible ends for cloning.
B
It synthesizes a complementary DNA strand using an RNA template.
C
It separates double-stranded DNA into single strands to allow primer annealing.
D
It covalently joins DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds to seal nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone (e.g., between a vector and an insert).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of molecular gene cloning, which involves manipulating DNA fragments to create recombinant DNA molecules.
Identify the role of enzymes involved in the process: some enzymes cut DNA (restriction enzymes), some synthesize DNA (DNA polymerase), and some separate strands (helicase).
Focus on DNA ligase, which is an enzyme that facilitates the joining of DNA fragments by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds between the sugar-phosphate backbones of DNA strands.
Recognize that DNA ligase is essential for sealing nicks between DNA fragments, such as between a cloning vector and an inserted DNA fragment, ensuring the stability and continuity of the recombinant DNA molecule.
Summarize that the primary role of DNA ligase in molecular cloning is to covalently join DNA fragments, enabling the construction of stable recombinant DNA molecules.
