Whole genome sequencing is particularly useful for rapid analysis of _____.
A
metabolic pathway regulation
B
protein folding mechanisms
C
epigenetic modifications only
D
genetic variation across an entire organism's DNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scope of whole genome sequencing (WGS): it involves determining the complete DNA sequence of an organism's genome at a single time.
Recognize that WGS provides comprehensive information about all genetic material, including coding and non-coding regions, which allows for the detection of genetic variations such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), insertions, deletions, and structural variants.
Compare WGS to other methods that focus on specific aspects like metabolic pathways or protein folding, which are typically studied through targeted biochemical or proteomic approaches rather than sequencing the entire genome.
Note that epigenetic modifications involve chemical changes to DNA or histones that do not alter the DNA sequence itself, so while WGS can provide sequence data, it does not directly measure epigenetic changes.
Conclude that WGS is particularly useful for rapid analysis of genetic variation across an entire organism's DNA because it captures the full sequence information necessary to identify these variations.
