Which of the following technologies is most useful for high-throughput sequencing in genomics?
A
Sanger sequencing
B
Gel electrophoresis
C
Illumina sequencing
D
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: High-throughput sequencing refers to technologies that can sequence millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, allowing rapid and large-scale genomic analysis.
Review each option's purpose: Sanger sequencing is a traditional method that sequences DNA fragments one at a time, making it low-throughput.
Gel electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments by size but does not sequence DNA itself.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is used to amplify specific DNA regions but does not perform sequencing.
Illumina sequencing is a next-generation sequencing technology designed for high-throughput sequencing, capable of processing millions of DNA fragments in parallel, making it the most suitable choice for large-scale genomic studies.
