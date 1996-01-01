What was one of the original purposes of the Human Genome Project?
To develop gene therapy treatments for all genetic diseases
To clone the first human embryo
To determine the complete sequence of human DNA
To eliminate all genetic mutations from the human population
Understand the Human Genome Project (HGP) as a large-scale scientific research initiative that aimed to map and understand all the genes of the human species.
Recognize that the primary goal of the HGP was to determine the complete sequence of human DNA, which means identifying the exact order of the nucleotide bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) in human chromosomes.
Note that while gene therapy and cloning are important areas of genetics, they were not the original purposes of the HGP; rather, the project provided foundational knowledge that could later support such applications.
Recall that eliminating all genetic mutations from the human population is not feasible and was not an objective of the HGP; instead, the project focused on sequencing and mapping the genome to better understand genetic information.
Summarize that the correct answer is the purpose related to sequencing the entire human genome, which laid the groundwork for advances in medicine, genetics, and biology.
