Which of the following is a mechanism by which genes can be imprinted?
A
Alternative splicing
B
Transcriptional elongation
C
Gene duplication
D
DNA methylation
1
Understand that gene imprinting is an epigenetic phenomenon where certain genes are expressed in a parent-of-origin-specific manner, meaning only one allele of the gene (either maternal or paternal) is active while the other is silenced.
Recognize that the key mechanism behind gene imprinting involves chemical modifications to the DNA or histones that do not change the DNA sequence but affect gene expression.
Identify DNA methylation as a primary epigenetic modification involved in imprinting. DNA methylation typically occurs at cytosine bases in CpG dinucleotides and leads to repression of gene expression.
Contrast DNA methylation with other processes listed: alternative splicing modifies mRNA transcripts, transcriptional elongation affects RNA synthesis speed, and gene duplication increases gene copy number; none of these directly cause imprinting.
Conclude that DNA methylation is the mechanism by which genes can be imprinted because it stably silences one allele, ensuring parent-specific gene expression.
