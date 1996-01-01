A woman tests positive for the BRCA2 mutation. Which of the following is true?
A
She has an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer compared to the general population.
B
The BRCA2 mutation only affects males and has no impact on female cancer risk.
C
The BRCA2 mutation is not inherited and cannot be passed to offspring.
D
She is guaranteed to develop breast cancer during her lifetime.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what the BRCA2 gene is: BRCA2 is a gene that produces a protein involved in repairing DNA damage, which helps maintain the stability of a cell's genetic material.
Recognize the impact of mutations in BRCA2: Mutations in this gene can impair DNA repair, leading to an increased risk of certain cancers, particularly breast and ovarian cancer in females.
Evaluate the inheritance pattern: BRCA2 mutations are inherited in an autosomal dominant manner, meaning the mutation can be passed from parent to child regardless of sex.
Analyze the risk implications: A positive test for a BRCA2 mutation indicates a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer compared to the general population, but it does not guarantee cancer will develop.
Eliminate incorrect statements: The mutation affects both males and females, is inherited, and does not guarantee cancer, so the correct conclusion is that the woman has an increased risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
