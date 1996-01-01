Which of the following best describes how interacting genes influence traits in the human genome?
Interacting genes can produce phenotypes that are not predictable by examining each gene individually.
Each gene in the human genome acts independently to determine a single trait.
Gene interactions only occur in non-human organisms.
The human genome does not contain any genes that interact with each other.
Understand the concept of gene interaction, which refers to the phenomenon where two or more genes influence a single trait, often producing effects that are different from what would be expected if each gene acted independently.
Recognize that in the human genome, many traits are influenced by multiple genes that interact in complex ways, leading to phenotypes that cannot be predicted by looking at each gene alone.
Recall that gene interactions can include epistasis, where one gene masks or modifies the effect of another gene, and polygenic inheritance, where multiple genes contribute additively to a trait.
Evaluate the given answer choices by comparing them to the understanding that gene interactions are common in humans and can produce unpredictable phenotypes, ruling out options that claim genes act independently or that interactions only occur in non-human organisms.
Conclude that the best description is that interacting genes can produce phenotypes that are not predictable by examining each gene individually, reflecting the complexity of genetic influence on traits.
