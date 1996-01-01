Multiple Choice
The gene for dark eyes is ___ over the gene for blue eyes, which is recessive.
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
Does the roan phenotype illustrate a case of incomplete dominance or a case of codominance? Explain.
Which of the following parents could produce offspring with an AB blood type?