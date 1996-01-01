By applying whole-genome sequencing techniques to cancer cells, scientists have discovered that:
A
cancer cells always have fewer genetic variations than normal cells
B
whole-genome sequencing cannot identify structural variations in cancer genomes
C
all cancers are caused by a single, identical mutation in every patient
D
cancer genomes often contain numerous mutations, including both driver and passenger mutations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in cancer research: WGS allows scientists to analyze the entire DNA sequence of cancer cells to identify genetic variations and mutations.
Recognize the types of mutations found in cancer genomes: These include 'driver mutations' that contribute to cancer development and 'passenger mutations' that do not affect cancer progression but accumulate over time.
Evaluate the statements given in the problem by comparing them to known scientific facts: For example, cancer cells typically have more genetic variations than normal cells due to genomic instability, not fewer.
Recall that whole-genome sequencing can detect various types of mutations, including structural variations such as insertions, deletions, and rearrangements, contrary to the statement that it cannot identify structural variations.
Understand that cancers are heterogeneous, meaning different patients often have different mutations driving their cancer, so the idea of a single identical mutation causing all cancers is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Genomics Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia