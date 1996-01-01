Which type of mutation is primarily responsible for generating new variations of a trait within a population?
A
Gene mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Nonsense mutation
D
Point mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mutations listed: gene mutation, missense mutation, nonsense mutation, and point mutation. Recognize that some of these are categories or subtypes of others.
Define gene mutation as any change in the nucleotide sequence of a gene, which can include point mutations, insertions, deletions, and more.
Recognize that missense and nonsense mutations are specific types of point mutations, which themselves are a subset of gene mutations affecting a single nucleotide.
Consider that new variations of a trait arise from changes in the genetic code that can be inherited, and gene mutations encompass all such changes that can create new alleles.
Conclude that the broader category 'gene mutation' is primarily responsible for generating new variations within a population, as it includes all mutations that alter gene sequences and potentially traits.
