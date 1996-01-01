Identical copies of chromatin held together by cohesin at the centromere are called _____.
A
sister chromatids
B
telomeres
C
homologous chromosomes
D
centrioles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of chromosomes during cell division: each chromosome consists of two identical copies of DNA called chromatids.
Recognize that these identical copies are held together at a specific region called the centromere.
Recall that the protein complex responsible for holding these identical chromatids together is called cohesin.
Identify that the term for these identical copies of chromatin held together by cohesin at the centromere is 'sister chromatids'.
Differentiate sister chromatids from other terms: telomeres are chromosome ends, homologous chromosomes are chromosome pairs from each parent, and centrioles are cell structures involved in spindle formation.
