One possible result of chromosomal breakage is for a fragment to:
A
form a circular DNA molecule that functions independently
B
cause the entire chromosome to be lost from the cell
C
duplicate itself and increase the chromosome number
D
attach to a nonhomologous chromosome, resulting in translocation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of chromosomal breakage: it refers to a physical break in a chromosome, which can lead to various structural changes in the chromosome or its fragments.
Review the possible fates of a chromosomal fragment after breakage, such as forming a circular DNA molecule (which can act independently), being lost from the cell, or duplicating itself.
Recognize that one important outcome of chromosomal breakage is when a fragment attaches to a nonhomologous chromosome, which is a chromosome that is not its matching pair, leading to a structural rearrangement called translocation.
Recall that translocation involves the exchange or attachment of chromosome segments between nonhomologous chromosomes, which can have significant genetic consequences.
Conclude that among the options given, the correct result of chromosomal breakage is the attachment of the fragment to a nonhomologous chromosome, resulting in translocation.
Watch next
Master Aberrant Euploid with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia