Which structure is responsible for holding sister chromatids together during cell division?
A
Centrosome
B
Cohesin complex
C
Kinetochore
D
Spindle fiber
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sister chromatids during cell division: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome that are connected and must be held together until they are separated into daughter cells.
Identify the structures listed in the problem and their functions: Centrosome organizes microtubules, kinetochore is the protein structure where spindle fibers attach, spindle fibers are microtubules that pull chromatids apart.
Recall that the structure responsible for physically holding sister chromatids together is a protein complex that acts like a glue between them.
Recognize that this protein complex is called the cohesin complex, which ensures sister chromatids remain attached until anaphase of mitosis or meiosis.
Conclude that among the options given, the cohesin complex is the correct structure responsible for holding sister chromatids together during cell division.
Watch next
Master Aberrant Euploid with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia