Which region of a chromosome is responsible for tightly associating the two sister chromatids?
A
Kinetochore
B
Telomere
C
Centromere
D
Origin of replication
1
Understand the structure of a chromosome during cell division, which consists of two sister chromatids joined together.
Recall that sister chromatids are held together at a specific region called the centromere, which is crucial for their proper segregation.
Recognize that the kinetochore is a protein complex assembled on the centromere, serving as the attachment site for spindle fibers, but it is not the region itself that holds chromatids together.
Note that telomeres are the ends of chromosomes, protecting them from degradation, and the origin of replication is where DNA replication begins; neither is responsible for holding sister chromatids together.
Conclude that the centromere is the specific region of the chromosome responsible for tightly associating the two sister chromatids.
