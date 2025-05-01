Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Multiple Choice
The purpose of human gene therapy is to what?
A
Remove a mutated gene
B
Remove a mutated RNA
C
Remove a mutated protein
D
Add a normal-functioning gene into the organism
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of human gene therapy: It is a technique used to treat or prevent disease by inserting a normal-functioning gene into a patient's cells.
Recognize the goal of gene therapy: The primary aim is to correct genetic disorders by compensating for defective or missing genes.
Identify the method used in gene therapy: Typically, a vector, often a virus, is used to deliver the normal gene into the patient's cells.
Differentiate between removal and addition: Gene therapy focuses on adding a functional gene rather than removing mutated genes, RNA, or proteins.
Consider the implications: By adding a normal-functioning gene, gene therapy can potentially restore normal function and alleviate symptoms associated with genetic disorders.
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