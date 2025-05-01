The CRISPR–Cas9 complex directs the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic locus. If the endonuclease domain is inactivated and replaced with a transcriptional activator (or repressor) domain, what would be the functional consequence of directing such a complex to a specific chromosomal location?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Multiple Choice
The human genome project discovered that protein coding regions make up what percent of the human genome?
A
1%
B
2%
C
10%
D
90%
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The human genome consists of all the DNA in a human cell, including both coding and non-coding regions.
Recognize the significance of protein-coding regions: These are parts of the genome that are transcribed into mRNA and translated into proteins, which perform various functions in the body.
Recall findings from the Human Genome Project: This project mapped the entire human genome and provided insights into the proportion of coding versus non-coding DNA.
Consider the options given: Analyze each percentage option in the context of known scientific data about the human genome.
Conclude based on scientific consensus: The Human Genome Project revealed that protein-coding regions constitute a small fraction of the genome, much less than 10% or 90%.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Using the data in Table B, calculate the average number of kilobase (kb) pairs per centimorgan in the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms. How would this information influence strategies to clone genes known only by a mutant phenotype in these organisms?
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