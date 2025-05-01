How might you use CRISPR–Cas9 to create a large deletion?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Multiple Choice
Transgenic organisms are organisms that contain what?
A
DNA from another organism
B
RNA from another organism
C
Protein from another organism
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transgenic organisms: These are organisms that have been genetically modified to contain DNA from another species. This process is used to introduce new traits or characteristics.
Recognize the role of DNA in transgenic organisms: DNA is the genetic material that carries the instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known living organisms.
Differentiate between DNA, RNA, and proteins: DNA is the hereditary material, RNA is involved in translating genetic information into proteins, and proteins are the molecules that perform various functions within organisms.
Identify the correct component involved in transgenic organisms: Transgenic organisms specifically contain DNA from another organism, which is integrated into their genome to express new traits.
Consider examples of transgenic organisms: Examples include genetically modified crops that are resistant to pests or diseases, and animals that produce pharmaceuticals in their milk.
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