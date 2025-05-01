Gene targeting and gene editing are both techniques for removing or modifying a particular gene, each of which can produce the same ultimate goal. What is the main technical difference in how DNA is modified that differs between these approaches?
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an application of DNA technology in human medicine?
A
Determining blood type using antigen-antibody agglutination without genetic analysis
B
Measuring blood pressure with a sphygmomanometer to diagnose hypertension
C
Using PCR-based tests to detect specific pathogenic DNA sequences in a patient sample
D
Using a light microscope to identify bacteria solely by cell shape and staining
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of DNA technology in human medicine, which involves techniques that analyze or manipulate DNA to diagnose, treat, or study diseases.
Review each option and identify whether it involves DNA analysis or manipulation:
Option 1: Determining blood type using antigen-antibody agglutination does not involve DNA technology; it is based on protein interactions on red blood cells.
Option 2: Measuring blood pressure with a sphygmomanometer is a physiological measurement and unrelated to DNA technology.
Option 3: Using PCR-based tests to detect specific pathogenic DNA sequences directly involves amplifying and analyzing DNA, which is a core application of DNA technology in medicine.
The CRISPR–Cas9 complex directs the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic locus. If the endonuclease domain is inactivated and replaced with a transcriptional activator (or repressor) domain, what would be the functional consequence of directing such a complex to a specific chromosomal location?
The human genome project discovered that protein coding regions make up what percent of the human genome?
