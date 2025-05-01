Multiple Choice
In the context of RNA interference, gene silencing is called __________.
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MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?