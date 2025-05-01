Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
10. Transcription
RNA Interference
Multiple Choice
MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?
A
RNA polymerase II
B
The gene promoter
C
A gene transcript
D
The spliceosome
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of miRNAs and siRNAs: Both microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are involved in the regulation of gene expression, primarily through the process of RNA interference (RNAi). They function by binding to specific RNA molecules.
Identify the target of miRNAs and siRNAs: These small RNA molecules guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to complementary sequences on messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts.
Clarify the mechanism of action: Once bound to the mRNA, the RISC complex can either degrade the mRNA or inhibit its translation, effectively silencing the gene expression.
Differentiate from other options: RNA polymerase II is involved in the transcription of DNA to mRNA, the gene promoter is a DNA sequence that initiates transcription, and the spliceosome is involved in mRNA processing. None of these are directly targeted by miRNAs or siRNAs for degradation.
Conclude with the correct target: Therefore, miRNAs and siRNAs target the degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to a gene transcript, specifically the mRNA, to regulate gene expression.
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In general, mRNAs targeted by siRNAs are cleaved by RISC because:
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In RNA interference (RNAi), how do microRNAs (miRNAs) primarily function to control gene expression in animals?
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Which of the following enzymes are responsible for cleaving and processing miRNAs and siRNAs?
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Textbook Question
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'
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Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?
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Textbook Question
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?
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