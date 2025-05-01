Multiple Choice
Which of the following steps is common to the processing of both miRNAs and siRNAs?
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Which of the following enzymes are responsible for cleaving and processing miRNAs and siRNAs?
MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'