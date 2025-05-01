A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm. What are the phenotypes and proportions of each phenotype among the F₂?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
If you wanted to identify what proportion of trait variation is due to genetics, you would do what?
A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Draw one histogram for the height of the subjects and a separate histogram for weight. Use different colors for men and women so that you can visually compare the distributions by sex and plot weights in 10-lb intervals (i.e., 90–99 lb, 100–109 lb, 110–119 lb, etc.).
Which of the following represent trait variation caused from genetic variation?
If you wanted to identify what proportion of trait variation is due to the environment, you would do what?
How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Predict the outcome of the F1 and F2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Assign symbols to these alleles, and list possible genotypes that give rise to the medium-red and light-red phenotypes.
Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.
If an individual with the minimum height specified by these genes marries an individual of intermediate or moderate height, will any of their children be taller than the tall parent? Why or why not?