In the publication that provided the first evidence of CRISPR-Cas as an adaptive immune system [Barrangou, R., et al. (2007). Science. 315:1709–1712], the authors state that CRISPR-Cas “provides a historical perspective of phage exposure, as well as a predictive tool for phage sensitivity.” Explain how this is true using what you know about the CRISPR locus.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Multiple Choice
The N protein is an anti-terminator. What does this mean?
A
The N protein terminates transcription
B
The N protein allows for transcription to occur
C
The N protein terminates translation
D
The N protein allows for translation to occur
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the N protein in genetic processes. The N protein is known as an anti-terminator, which means it prevents the termination of transcription.
Recognize that transcription is the process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template. Anti-termination allows RNA polymerase to continue transcribing beyond typical termination signals.
Differentiate between transcription and translation. Transcription involves the creation of RNA, while translation involves the synthesis of proteins from RNA.
Identify that the N protein specifically affects transcription, not translation. It allows RNA polymerase to bypass termination signals, enabling the continuation of RNA synthesis.
Conclude that the N protein's function as an anti-terminator is crucial for the regulation of gene expression, ensuring that certain genes are fully transcribed when needed.
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