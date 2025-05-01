How does the molecular mechanism of the CRISPR-Cas system use a viral DNA sequence against that same virus?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Multiple Choice
Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?
A
N, cro, and O genes
B
O, P, and Q genes
C
Int and xis genes
D
cIII genes
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the lysogenic cycle: The lysogenic cycle is a viral replication cycle where the virus integrates its DNA into the host cell's genome, allowing it to be replicated along with the host's DNA without causing immediate harm to the host.
Identify the role of Int and xis genes: The Int (integrase) gene is responsible for integrating the viral DNA into the host genome, while the xis (excisionase) gene helps in excising the viral DNA from the host genome when the virus decides to enter the lytic cycle.
Compare gene functions: The N, cro, and O genes are involved in the lytic cycle, promoting viral replication and cell lysis. The O, P, and Q genes are also associated with the lytic cycle, facilitating replication and assembly of new viral particles.
Focus on cIII gene: The cIII gene is involved in the regulation of the lysogenic cycle by stabilizing the cII protein, which promotes the expression of the Int gene, thus favoring lysogeny.
Conclude the activation process: Activation of the Int and xis genes is crucial for the virus to enter the lysogenic cycle, as Int integrates the viral DNA into the host genome, establishing lysogeny.
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Open Question
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Open Question
In the publication that provided the first evidence of CRISPR-Cas as an adaptive immune system [Barrangou, R., et al. (2007). Science. 315:1709–1712], the authors state that CRISPR-Cas “provides a historical perspective of phage exposure, as well as a predictive tool for phage sensitivity.” Explain how this is true using what you know about the CRISPR locus.
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Multiple Choice
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
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Multiple Choice
In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins is mainly responsible for entering the bacteriophage into the lysogenic cycle?
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Textbook Question
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.
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