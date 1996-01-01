How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.
cI
cI
cII
Bacterial sRNAs can bind to mRNAs through complementary binding to regulate gene expression. What determines whether the sRNA/mRNA binding will promote or repress mRNA translation?
Why is the CRISPR-Cas system of bacteria considered an adaptive immunity rather than an innate immunity?
In the publication that provided the first evidence of CRISPR-Cas as an adaptive immune system [Barrangou, R., et al. (2007). Science. 315:1709–1712], the authors state that CRISPR-Cas “provides a historical perspective of phage exposure, as well as a predictive tool for phage sensitivity.” Explain how this is true using what you know about the CRISPR locus.
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?