Bacterial sRNAs can bind to mRNAs through complementary binding to regulate gene expression. What determines whether the sRNA/mRNA binding will promote or repress mRNA translation?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Multiple Choice
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
A
Lysogenic cycle
B
Integrative cycle
C
Lytic cycle
D
Subdue cycle
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the life cycles of a bacteriophage: Bacteriophages can undergo two main types of life cycles: the lytic cycle and the lysogenic cycle.
In the lytic cycle, the bacteriophage takes over the host cell's machinery to replicate its own genetic material, eventually causing the host cell to burst (lyse), releasing new phage particles.
In the lysogenic cycle, the bacteriophage integrates its genetic material into the host cell's genome, becoming a prophage. This integrated state allows the phage DNA to be replicated along with the host cell's DNA without destroying the host.
Recognize that the term 'integrate' is key to identifying the lysogenic cycle, as this is the cycle where integration into the host genome occurs.
Eliminate the other options: The 'Integrative cycle' is not a standard term in bacteriophage life cycles, and the 'Subdue cycle' is not a recognized cycle. The lytic cycle does not involve integration into the host genome.
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