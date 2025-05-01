Why is the CRISPR-Cas system of bacteria considered an adaptive immunity rather than an innate immunity?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
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In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?
How does the molecular mechanism of the CRISPR-Cas system use a viral DNA sequence against that same virus?
In the publication that provided the first evidence of CRISPR-Cas as an adaptive immune system [Barrangou, R., et al. (2007). Science. 315:1709–1712], the authors state that CRISPR-Cas “provides a historical perspective of phage exposure, as well as a predictive tool for phage sensitivity.” Explain how this is true using what you know about the CRISPR locus.
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?
Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?
Which of the following proteins is mainly responsible for entering the bacteriophage into the lysogenic cycle?