Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Multiple Choice
A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an autotriploid organism.
A
10
B
20
C
30
D
60
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ploidy: In genetics, 'n' represents the number of unique chromosomes in a haploid set. For a diploid organism, 2n represents the total number of chromosomes, which is 20 in this case.
Define an autotriploid: An autotriploid organism has three sets of chromosomes from the same species. This means it has three times the number of chromosomes found in a haploid set.
Calculate the number of chromosomes in a haploid set: Since 2n = 20, the haploid number (n) is 10.
Determine the chromosome number in an autotriploid: Multiply the haploid number (n) by 3 to account for the three sets of chromosomes in an autotriploid organism.
Conclude the calculation: The number of chromosomes in an autotriploid organism is 3n, which is 3 times 10, resulting in 30 chromosomes per cell.
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Textbook Question
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
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Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
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