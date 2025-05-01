Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Multiple Choice
True or False:Autopolyploids contain multiple chromosomal sets from two closely related species
A
True
B
False
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of autopolyploidy: Autopolyploids are organisms that have multiple sets of chromosomes originating from a single species, not from two different species.
Contrast autopolyploidy with allopolyploidy: Allopolyploids contain multiple chromosomal sets from two or more different species, which is different from autopolyploidy.
Consider the genetic origin: Autopolyploids result from chromosome duplication within the same species, often due to errors in cell division.
Evaluate the statement: The statement claims that autopolyploids contain chromosomal sets from two closely related species, which aligns with the definition of allopolyploidy, not autopolyploidy.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the definitions, the statement is false because autopolyploids do not involve multiple species.
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Textbook Question
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
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Textbook Question
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