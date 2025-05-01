Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatids cells?
A
32
B
64
C
128
D
40
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that diploid cells contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. In horses, this diploid number is 64 (2n = 64).
Recognize that spermatids are the result of meiosis, a process that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce haploid cells.
Recall that meiosis consists of two rounds of division: meiosis I and meiosis II. After meiosis I, the chromosome number is halved.
Calculate the haploid number by dividing the diploid number by 2. For horses, this means dividing 64 by 2.
Conclude that each spermatid will contain the haploid number of chromosomes, which is the result of the division in the previous step.
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Textbook Question
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?
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Textbook Question
During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?
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