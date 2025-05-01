- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
What is the correct term for the mature female gamete?
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n = 64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatogonium cells?
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in primary oocyte cells?
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatids cells?
Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?
During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in
(a) the mature ovum and
(b) the second polar body?
(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?
What is the probability that, in an organism with a haploid number of 10, a sperm will be formed that contains all 10 chromosomes whose centromeres were derived from maternal homologs?
Wolves and coyotes can interbreed in captivity, and now, because of changes in their habitat distribution, they may have the opportunity to interbreed in the wild. To examine this possibility, mitochondrial DNA from wolf and coyote populations throughout North America—including habitats where the two species both reside—was analyzed, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed from the resulting data. A sequence from a jackal was used as an outgroup, and a sequence from a domestic dog was included, demonstrating wolves as the origin of domestic dogs. What do you conclude about the possibility that interspecific hybridization occurred between wolves and coyotes on the basis of this phylogenetic tree?