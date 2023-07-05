In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are
Genotype Relative fitness
FF 0.72
FS 1.00
SS 0.45
Why will this pattern of natural selection result in a stable equilibrium of frequencies of F and S?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner