Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
1:50 minutes
Problem 21b
The frequency of tasters and nontasters of PTC (see Problem 10) varies among populations. In population A, 64% of people are tasters (an autosomal dominant trait) and 36% are nontasters. In population B, tasters are 75% and nontasters 25%. In population C, tasters are 91% and nontasters are 9%. Assuming that Hardy–Weinberg conditions apply, determine the genotype frequencies in each population.

