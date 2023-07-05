The frequency of tasters and nontasters of PTC (see Problem 10) varies among populations. In population A, 64% of people are tasters (an autosomal dominant trait) and 36% are nontasters. In population B, tasters are 75% and nontasters 25%. In population C, tasters are 91% and nontasters are 9%.
Calculate the frequency of the dominant (T) allele for PTC tasting and the recessive (t) allele for nontasting in each population.
