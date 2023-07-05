Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
2:54 minutes
Problem 21a
Textbook Question

The frequency of tasters and nontasters of PTC (see Problem 10) varies among populations. In population A, 64% of people are tasters (an autosomal dominant trait) and 36% are nontasters. In population B, tasters are 75% and nontasters 25%. In population C, tasters are 91% and nontasters are 9%. Calculate the frequency of the dominant (T) allele for PTC tasting and the recessive (t) allele for nontasting in each population.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.