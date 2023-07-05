Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
2:56 minutes
Problem 26a
Textbook Question

Craig Venter and others have constructed synthetic copies of viral genomes. For example, the genome for poliovirus and the 1918 influenza strain responsible for the pandemic flu have been assembled this way. The United States currently has a moratorium on federal funding for 'gain-of-function' experiments which increase the virulence or transmission potential of viruses. What concerns might ethicists have about synthetic biology studies involving potential pandemic pathogens?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
41
Was this helpful?
6:51m

Watch next

Master Human Genome Composition with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
06:51
Human Genome Composition
Kylia Goodner
52
1
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Kylia Goodner
36
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.