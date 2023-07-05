Craig Venter and others have constructed synthetic copies of viral genomes. For example, the genome for poliovirus and the 1918 influenza strain responsible for the pandemic flu have been assembled this way. The United States currently has a moratorium on federal funding for 'gain-of-function' experiments which increase the virulence or transmission potential of viruses. What concerns might ethicists have about synthetic biology studies involving potential pandemic pathogens?
