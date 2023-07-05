Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
3:10 minutes
Problem 30
Textbook Question

How would you edit a specific nucleotide in a genome?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
6:51m

Watch next

Master Human Genome Composition with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
06:51
Human Genome Composition
Kylia Goodner
52
1
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy
Kylia Goodner
36
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.