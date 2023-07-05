In rabbits, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant to white fur (w), straight fur (c⁺) is dominant to curly fur (c), and long ear (s⁺) is dominant to short ear (s). The cross of a trihybrid rabbit with straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears to a rabbit that has white, curly fur and short ears produces the following results:



Phenotype Number

White, short, straight 13

Chocolate, long, straight 165

Chocolate, long, curly 13

White, long, straight 82

Chocolate, short, straight 436

Chocolate, short, curly 79

White, short, curly 162

White, long, curly 450

1400



Determine the interference value for this cross.