Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
In rabbits, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant to white fur (w), straight fur (c⁺) is dominant to curly fur (c), and long ear (s⁺) is dominant to short ear (s). The cross of a trihybrid rabbit with straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears to a rabbit that has white, curly fur and short ears produces the following results:

  Phenotype                                Number 
White, short, straight                      13
Chocolate, long, straight               165
Chocolate, long, curly                    13
White, long, straight                       82
Chocolate, short, straight              436
Chocolate, short, curly                   79
White, short, curly                         162
White, long, curly                          450
                                                    1400

Determine the interference value for this cross.

