In rabbits, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant to white fur (w), straight fur (c⁺) is dominant to curly fur (c), and long ear (s⁺) is dominant to short ear (s). The cross of a trihybrid rabbit with straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears to a rabbit that has white, curly fur and short ears produces the following results:
Phenotype Number
White, short, straight 13
Chocolate, long, straight 165
Chocolate, long, curly 13
White, long, straight 82
Chocolate, short, straight 436
Chocolate, short, curly 79
White, short, curly 162
White, long, curly 450
1400
Determine the interference value for this cross.
Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia GoodnerStart learning