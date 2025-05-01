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Multiple Choice
The lac operon encodes genes that are responsible for what?
A
Synthesizing more lactose
B
Breaking down lactose
C
Carrying lactose to the mitochondria
D
Converting lactose into cellulose
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of the lac operon: The lac operon is a set of genes found in E. coli and other bacteria that are involved in the metabolism of lactose.
Identify the components of the lac operon: It includes three structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA), a promoter, a terminator, and an operator.
Determine the role of each gene: The lacZ gene encodes β-galactosidase, which breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose. The lacY gene encodes permease, which facilitates the entry of lactose into the cell. The lacA gene encodes transacetylase, which is involved in the removal of toxic by-products of lactose digestion.
Recognize the regulatory mechanism: The lac operon is regulated by the presence or absence of lactose. In the absence of lactose, a repressor binds to the operator, preventing transcription. When lactose is present, it binds to the repressor, causing a conformational change that releases the repressor from the operator, allowing transcription.
Conclude the primary function: The lac operon is primarily responsible for breaking down lactose into simpler sugars that can be used by the cell for energy, not for synthesizing more lactose or converting it into other substances.
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