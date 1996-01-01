Which of the following conditions will result in maximal expression of the lac operon in E. coli?
A
Lactose present, glucose absent
B
Lactose present, glucose present
C
Lactose absent, glucose absent
D
Lactose absent, glucose present
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the lac operon: It is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. The operon is regulated to be expressed only when lactose is available and glucose is scarce, ensuring efficient energy use.
Recall that the lac operon is controlled by two main factors: the presence of lactose and the presence of glucose. Lactose acts as an inducer by binding to the repressor and preventing it from blocking transcription, while glucose presence affects the levels of cyclic AMP (cAMP), which influences the activity of the catabolite activator protein (CAP).
Analyze the effect of lactose presence: When lactose is present, it binds to the lac repressor, causing it to release from the operator region, allowing transcription of the lac genes to proceed.
Analyze the effect of glucose absence: When glucose is absent, the concentration of cAMP increases. cAMP binds to CAP, and this complex binds to the promoter region, enhancing RNA polymerase binding and increasing transcription of the lac operon.
Combine these effects: Maximal expression of the lac operon occurs when lactose is present (to remove repression) and glucose is absent (to activate CAP-cAMP complex), leading to strong transcription of the lac genes.
