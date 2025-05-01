Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a part of an operon?
A
Promoter
B
Repressor
C
Operator
D
Enhancer
1 Comment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an operon: An operon is a functioning unit of genomic DNA containing a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter. It is a key concept in prokaryotic gene regulation.
Identify the components of an operon: Typically, an operon includes a promoter, an operator, and one or more structural genes. The promoter is the site where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription. The operator is a segment of DNA that a repressor binds to, regulating the expression of the genes.
Clarify the role of a repressor: A repressor is a protein that can bind to the operator and inhibit transcription. It is not a physical part of the operon itself but interacts with it to control gene expression.
Define an enhancer: An enhancer is a DNA sequence that can increase the transcription of genes. It is typically found in eukaryotic cells and is not part of the operon structure, which is primarily a prokaryotic feature.
Conclude which element is not part of an operon: Based on the definitions and roles, the enhancer is not a component of an operon, as it is associated with eukaryotic gene regulation rather than prokaryotic operons.
Watch next
Master Lac Operon Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner