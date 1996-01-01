Which statement best describes the lac operon in E. coli?
A
It is an operon that controls the synthesis of ribosomal RNA.
B
It is a repressible operon that is always active unless tryptophan is present.
C
It is a set of genes that are transcribed only when glucose is abundant.
D
It is an inducible operon that is activated in the presence of lactose and absence of glucose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an operon is: an operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements, allowing coordinated expression.
Recall that the lac operon in E. coli is involved in the metabolism of lactose, a sugar that can be used as an energy source when glucose is not available.
Recognize that the lac operon is an inducible operon, meaning it is usually off but can be turned on (induced) in response to the presence of lactose.
Note that the lac operon is activated when lactose is present (which acts as an inducer by inactivating the repressor) and glucose is absent (which relieves catabolite repression), allowing transcription of genes needed to metabolize lactose.
Compare the given statements to these characteristics to identify the correct description: the lac operon is not involved in ribosomal RNA synthesis, is not repressible by tryptophan, and is not active when glucose is abundant.
