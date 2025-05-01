Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Fatty Acids
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A fatty acid with 6 carbon atoms is likely to be:
A
Digested & absorbed slower than longer fatty acids.
B
Digested & absorbed quicker than longer fatty acids.
C
Indigestible.
D
Found in most foods that you eat.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of fatty acids: Fatty acids are classified based on their chain length, which can be short-chain (less than 6 carbons), medium-chain (6–12 carbons), or long-chain (more than 12 carbons). A fatty acid with 6 carbon atoms falls into the medium-chain category.
Learn how chain length affects digestion and absorption: Medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) are digested and absorbed more quickly than long-chain fatty acids because they bypass the lymphatic system and are transported directly to the liver via the portal vein.
Compare digestion rates: Longer fatty acids require emulsification by bile salts and incorporation into micelles for absorption, which is a slower process compared to the direct absorption of medium-chain fatty acids.
Evaluate the options provided: Based on the digestion and absorption characteristics of medium-chain fatty acids, the correct answer aligns with the statement 'Digested & absorbed quicker than longer fatty acids.'
Consider the broader context: Medium-chain fatty acids are found in specific foods like coconut oil and palm kernel oil, but they are not as common in most everyday foods compared to long-chain fatty acids.
Related Videos
Related Practice