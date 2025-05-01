Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Fatty Acids
Multiple Choice
Which of the following foods is NOT a good source of essential fatty acids?
A
Walnuts.
B
Flaxseeds.
C
Oily fish (e.g. salmon, sardines)
D
Oranges.
1
Understand the concept of essential fatty acids: Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are types of fats that the body cannot produce on its own and must be obtained through the diet. The two main types are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are found in foods like nuts, seeds, and oily fish.
Review the food options provided: Walnuts, flaxseeds, oily fish (e.g., salmon, sardines), and oranges. Consider which of these are known sources of essential fatty acids.
Analyze the nutritional composition of each food: Walnuts and flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Oily fish are high in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are also omega-3 fatty acids.
Evaluate oranges: Oranges are primarily a source of carbohydrates, vitamin C, and other antioxidants. They do not contain significant amounts of essential fatty acids.
Conclude that oranges are NOT a good source of essential fatty acids, as they lack the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids found in the other options.
