Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Fatty Acids
Multiple Choice
A source of triglycerides, each with 3 long, saturated fatty acids is likely to be:
A
Solid at room temperature.
B
Liquid at room temperature.
C
Very healthy for you.
D
Polyunsaturated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of triglycerides: Triglycerides are composed of a glycerol backbone and three fatty acid chains. In this case, the fatty acids are described as long and saturated.
Recall the properties of saturated fatty acids: Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds between carbon atoms, which allows them to pack tightly together. This tight packing results in a solid state at room temperature.
Compare saturated and unsaturated fats: Unsaturated fats, which contain one or more double bonds, have kinks in their structure that prevent tight packing, making them liquid at room temperature. Saturated fats, on the other hand, are more likely to be solid.
Evaluate the options: Based on the properties of saturated fatty acids, a triglyceride with three long, saturated fatty acids is most likely to be solid at room temperature. The other options (liquid at room temperature, very healthy, or polyunsaturated) do not align with the described structure.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Solid at room temperature' because the physical state of triglycerides with long, saturated fatty acids is determined by their ability to pack tightly, forming a solid structure.
