Evaluate the options: The first option, 'Lower the risk of heart disease,' is incorrect because trans fats are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. The second option, 'Increase the risk of heart disease,' aligns with the known health effects of trans fats. The third option, 'Lower blood pressure,' is incorrect as trans fats do not have a direct effect on lowering blood pressure. The fourth option, 'Be produced in food manufacturing by a process called transamination,' is incorrect because the process is called hydrogenation, not transamination.