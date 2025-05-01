Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Fatty Acids
Multiple Choice
Consuming trans fats may ________.
A
Lower the risk of heart disease.
B
Increase the risk of heart disease.
C
Lower blood pressure.
D
Be produced in food manufacturing by a process called transamination.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of trans fats: Trans fats are a type of unsaturated fat that are artificially created during food manufacturing through a process called hydrogenation, not transamination. This process converts liquid oils into solid fats to improve shelf life and texture.
Learn the health implications of trans fats: Trans fats are known to increase LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, often referred to as 'bad cholesterol,' and decrease HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, or 'good cholesterol.' This imbalance contributes to an increased risk of heart disease.
Evaluate the options: The first option, 'Lower the risk of heart disease,' is incorrect because trans fats are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. The second option, 'Increase the risk of heart disease,' aligns with the known health effects of trans fats. The third option, 'Lower blood pressure,' is incorrect as trans fats do not have a direct effect on lowering blood pressure. The fourth option, 'Be produced in food manufacturing by a process called transamination,' is incorrect because the process is called hydrogenation, not transamination.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the information above, the correct answer is 'Increase the risk of heart disease,' as this is the primary health concern associated with trans fats.
Conclude with a key takeaway: Trans fats are harmful to cardiovascular health and should be minimized in the diet. Always check food labels for 'partially hydrogenated oils,' which indicate the presence of trans fats.
