Multiple Choice
In the context of water-soluble vitamins and U.S. dietary guidance, is vitamin C classified as an underconsumed nutrient of public health concern?
There are 4 different fat-soluble vitamins and ____ different water-soluble vitamins in total. While excess fat-soluble vitamins can be stored in the body, excess water-soluble vitamins are mostly _______.
Why is it difficult to isolate the symptoms of deficiency of one of the B vitamins?