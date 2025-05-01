Multiple Choice
In the context of water-soluble vitamins, which vitamin is considered the most transient in the body (i.e., has minimal storage and requires regular dietary intake)?
There are 4 different fat-soluble vitamins and ____ different water-soluble vitamins in total. While excess fat-soluble vitamins can be stored in the body, excess water-soluble vitamins are mostly _______.
Why is it difficult to isolate the symptoms of deficiency of one of the B vitamins?